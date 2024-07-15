There are new signs marking the town's cultural quarter.

A project to brighten up the cultural quarter at the heart of Harborough has been completed.

The Cultural Quarter project aims to bring together The Old Grammar School, St Dionysius Church and The Symington Building including, Harborough Library and Museum and Harborough Theatre

Now there is a freshly branded planter, some updated and distinctive signs at St Dionysius Church, and a new banner celebrating the Cultural Quarter on the Symington Building – home to Harborough District Council and the library and museum.

There is also some eye-catching signage on buildings and shop windows and more waste bins have been installed.

The improvements aim to raise the identity and visibility of the Cultural Quarter and bring together an iconic cluster of buildings.

The project has received £16,209 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund government funding pot.

A programme of cultural events offers exciting activities and entertainment against the backdrop of the new quarter, bringing the historic architecture to life.

Harborough District Council’s Economic Development Team is working with local cultural sector businesses and groups including Creative Harborough to develop and promote what’s on.

Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for Culture, Leisure, Economy and Tourism, said: “It’s excellent news that the council has used some of its funding allocation to develop the Cultural Quarter. This exciting project contributes to the regeneration and growth ambitions for Harborough district. It will revitalise and reconnect people to the great venues and local events on offer.”

To find out more information about the Cultural Quarter visit: visitharborough.com/see-do/capture-the-culture/.