The auditorium

Harborough’s community cinema will now be showcasing the latest releases.

The Church Square venue, formerly Octagon Films, was recently rebranded to Harborough Cinema.

And now a new projector means the volunteer-run cinema can showcase new films – finally realising a decades-long ambition. The advanced projection system means the theatre is able to show films from three weeks following UK release, rather than from its former minimum of 16.

Harborough Cinema has been serving the community for more then two decades.

Cinema chair Peter Mitchell said: “The new projector, as well as allowing the showing of new films, gives an excellent picture. This, together with our surround sound system ensures a really good cinema experience.

“There has long been a need for a local cinema facility in Market Harborough since the Ritz closed its doors in 1978 and now Harborough Cinema is fulfilling this role.”

Now the 100-seat cinema, which used to only show films on Friday nights, will also be hosting Wednesday matinees and films on Saturdays and Sundays.

A spokesperson added: “To coincide with the introduction of our new projection facility, we want to rebrand ‘Octagon Films’ to ‘Harborough Cinema’. We feel that the name of ‘Harborough Cinema’ will be seen as accessible to everyone and make it clear that everyone knows this is cinema for our town.”

The charity-run cinema is the largest independent community cinema in the country. As well as providing the community with its regular film fix, the charity also runs a community outreach programme, showing films to groups including school children, as part of the ‘Into Film’ national young persons’ film festival. It also takes part in the Leicester Comedy Festival, hosts ‘Ready Baby Go’ for parents and babies, dementia friendly screenings and event screenings with refreshments.

A membership scheme also offers discounts on cinema prices together with other benefits.

As well as the latest releases, the cinema regularly shows classics, blockbusters, indie, world cinema as well as live broadcasts from The National Theatre, The Royal Opera House and The Royal Shakespeare Company.

An induction loop is installed to assist members with hearing aids and the theatre has a separate bar and lounge area.