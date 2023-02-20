Duangphet Promthep (centre), one of the twelve boys dramatically rescued from deep inside a Thai cave after being trapped for more than a fortnight, speaks during a press conference in Chiang Rai on July 18, 2018, following their discharge from the hospital (Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP via Getty Images)

The 17-year-old, who is from Chiang Rai in Thailand, was enrolled at The Brooke College Football Academy last year.

As we reported last week, the promising player - who survived the remarkable Thai cave rescue mission which hit headlines in 2018 - died unexpectedly last week after he was found unconscious in his dormitory.

It is thought he died from a head injury. Police are not treating the death as suspicious.

Brooke House College

Today (Monday) Principal Ian Smith has spoken on behalf of the college which he describes as ‘united in grief’.

He said: "Brooke House College is devastated to confirm the passing of our student, Duangphet Phromthep, known as Dom, in hospital.

"This event has left our college community deeply saddened and shaken. We unite in grief with all of Dom’s family, friends, former teammates and those involved in all parts of his life, as well as everyone affected in any way by this loss in Thailand and throughout the college’s global family.

"The college is liaising with statutory authorities and the Royal Thai Embassy in London, and dedicating all resources to assist our student body, as they as young people process Dom’s passing. Beyond that we are unable to comment further at this time and would ask for privacy and compassion as we continue to support the students in our care at this time drawing on the kindness and assistance of the Market Harborough community."

Before scoring his scholarship at the academy, Duangphet was known as for his role as captain of The Wild Boars football team which became trapped for over two weeks in an extensive cave system in his home region. After the cave flooded, the team were stranded in darkness without food before they were found by divers as part of a search mission involving over 10,000 people.