Harborough youngsters have a direct line to Santa this Christmas thanks to local brokers

Youngsters in Harborough will be wowed by official letters from the desk of Santa this Christmas.

A free North Pole Mail Service providing youngsters a direct line to Santa has opened in Harborough.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service is courtesy of insurance broker Howden Market Harborough so children can send a letter to Santa this Christmas and even get a personalised response back.

Families can visit the local branch to collect a specially designed postcard to write to the man himself, and then post it in the ‘North Pole mailbox’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A downloadable template letter from Santa is available on the company’s website which can be printed off and filled in with a name and the present asked for in their letter.

Branch manager Miles Anderson-Smith said: “Our aim is to not just help children connect with Santa, but also help parents create those magical moments that make Christmas so special. We know how busy the festive season can get, so our Santa letter service is designed to take some of the pressure off, giving families a chance to focus on making cherished memories together.”