Harborough youngsters have a direct line to Santa this Christmas thanks to local brokers

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:34 BST
A free North Pole Mail Service providing youngsters a direct line to Santa has opened in Harborough.

The service is courtesy of insurance broker Howden Market Harborough so children can send a letter to Santa this Christmas and even get a personalised response back.

Families can visit the local branch to collect a specially designed postcard to write to the man himself, and then post it in the ‘North Pole mailbox’.

A downloadable template letter from Santa is available on the company’s website which can be printed off and filled in with a name and the present asked for in their letter.

Branch manager Miles Anderson-Smith said: “Our aim is to not just help children connect with Santa, but also help parents create those magical moments that make Christmas so special. We know how busy the festive season can get, so our Santa letter service is designed to take some of the pressure off, giving families a chance to focus on making cherished memories together.”

