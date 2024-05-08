Harborough youngster runs a mile a day in aid of Children's Air Ambulance

Alice took on the challenge in aid of Children's Air Ambulance

A kind-hearted Harborough youngster has pulled on her running shoes to raise money for the Children’s Air Ambulance.

Meadowdale Primary School pupil Alice Partridge ran a mile a day throughout April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-year-old aimed to raise £300 for the charity, but has smashed her target by reaching £1,665 in donations.

All smiles

Alice – who celebrated her birthday on the penultimate day of the challenge - is a part of group The Crew, a membership for children to learn about the Children’s Air Ambulance and share ideas for fundraising.

Her mum Lucy says the pupil was further inspired after a volunteer held an assembly about the charity at her school.

Lucy said: “Alice inspired some of her friends to run too and she was joined on some of her runs by small groups of children taking part to support her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her friends and family also waited for her at the final finish line with a huge banner, signed by all of her friends.”

And Alice has not stopped her fundraising efforts yet. She is already planning a challenge for next April to take on longer runs each day.

Lucy added: “The Children’s Air Ambulance receive no government funding so donations are essential.

“They transport critically ill babies and children to the hospital they require for specialist treatment, they travel 4 times faster than a standard ambulance maximising the possibility of the child receiving the care they need. Each journey costs £3,600.”