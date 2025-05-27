Harborough woman’s mobile horsebox sauna features in new book

Laura with her mobile sauna and Wild Sauna book author Emma O'Kelly.

A Harborough woman’s wellness business is hotting up after featuring in a new book.

Laura Mayfield, who lives near Braybrooke, has been recognised for her Wild Sauna Club venture.

The self-proclaimed ‘saunapreneur’ offers pop-up mobile sauna experiences in natural settings across Leicestershire and beyond.

The Scandinavian-inspired wild sauna movement has been celebrated in a new book by Emma O’Kelly.

The author has created Wild Sauna – a directory of the best wild sauna locations across Britain. And Laura’s horsebox sauna is listed on page 262.

Laura explained: “There’s something primal and deeply restorative about sauna in nature.

“It’s more than a trend - it’s a return to rituals that help people feel grounded and present in our busy digital world. The process resets you and you feel euphoric yet calm.”

Laura has local events coming up at the Braybrooke Beer Co Taproom and at Kibworth Cricket Club.

Follow @wildsauna.club on Instagram for details.