Harborough woman's HRT support group selected from 5,000 entries to receive support from META

Jane Pangbourne

A Harborough woman’s HRT Facebook support group has been selected out of some 5,000 entries to receive support.

Jane Pangbourne runs The HRT Truth Collective group, for women to access guidance on the safe use of regulated hormone replacement therapy.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old women’s health practitioner, who has a brand called Menopausal Not Mad, says there are 21,000 people who follow the page aged between 22 to 88.

Each month it has some 1,500 new followers, and Jane says the support offered has even saved lives.

She told the Mail: “My personal and professional experiences had always ended in frustration within many other groups supporting menopausal women, as HRT was regularly badged as unsafe which it is not, based on up-to-date evidence. Scaremongering was and still is rife.

“Many members have told me that our support and help has saved their lives and many have been suicidal prior to starting HRT so this is an important service.

Advertisement

“The age range of the group shows menopause isn’t just for the 50-something woman.”

Jane’s Facebook group was one of three per cent out of nearly 5,000 applicants across the world to receive support through Facebook’s Community Accelerator Programme.

Advertisement

It will see her work with Facebook owner’s META to grow and further help the online community.

Jane added: “As one of the top three per cent selected from those who applied across the globe, I am being mentored and supported by META in developing strategies to further help my community through a customised curriculum and personalised coaching programme.

Advertisement

“The aim is to enable me to strengthen my community and to execute an initiative that is appropriate to my community needs.

“This is a huge opportunity for my moderator team and my community as the programme gives me access to expert global support and guidance on formulating a proactive and strategic approach to providing HRT education and guidance in a more impactful manner and to make best use of my own time in helping members and training my moderator team.”

Advertisement