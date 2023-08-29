Harborough woman takes on wing walk to raise money for charity close to her heart

Chelsea previously took on a skydive for the charity

A Harborough woman has taken on a ‘wing walk’ to raise money in memory of her late friend.

Care home worker Chelsea Potts braved being attached to the top of a flying plane as it did stunts in a bid to raise money for charity MindMap, which helps local people access counselling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charity was founded by a family which lost two cousins to suicide - Michael Smith in 2019, followed by Paige Howard in 2020.

A family spokeswoman said: “Our family is heartbroken by these tragedies. The charity was set up in honour of Michael and Paige to help local people access free or low-cost counselling. Nobody should suffer with mental health issues due to lack of money.”

And Paige’s friend Chelsea has braved the wing walk to raise money for the charity. It is her second fund-raiser for MindMap after taking on a skydive two years ago when she raised £1,500.

And so far she has raised £1,235 for her wing walk, which she has self-funded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 25-year-old said: “I would like to raise as much money for the charity as possible as there isn't enough out there to help people suffering.

“This charity is wonderful and has helped so many people. I have always struggled with mental health so I understand the struggles of not being able to get the right help from the NHS.

“After the kind donations for the skydive I wanted to take it one step further to help raise as much as I can for such a great charity that's close to my heart.”