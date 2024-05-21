Harborough woman stunned after fiver charity shop purchase goes under the hammer for nearly £2k
The owner purchased the item for £5 during a trip to Barbados in 2019 - but assumed it was a fake despite bearing Chanel’s unmistakable CC logo.
And she was left stunned when jewellery experts confirmed the glittering belt, shimmering with crystals, was a genuine vintage Chanel worth much more.
The bargain belt has now sold at auction for £1,900 after going under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire.
The owner said: "I often pick up things from charity shops. It never occurred to me that it could be genuine.
"On reflection, I have to smile at the Bajan lady who was volunteering in the shop.
"She suggested it might be a nice decoration for my Christmas tree.”
The item turned out to be too valuable to enhance the festive decorations after being identified as a genuine Chanel by jewellery expert Kate Bliss.
Made in France in the 1990s, the Runway aurora rhinestone diamond-paste belt was a style famously modelled by Linda Evangelista in Chanel’s 1995 Ready-to-Wear fashion show.
The seller added: "I wore it a couple of times as a necklace but found it a bit blingy so it just sat in its box.
"Then, earlier this year, I went to the Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel exhibition at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.
"When I saw the jewellery on display it reminded me of the belt.
“On closer inspection I found a Chanel mark and date and decided to take it along to a valuation day hosted by jewellery expert Kate Bliss and
Hansons Auctioneers at Albert’s Archives in North Kilworth, Leicestershire.
"I was thrilled to meet Kate and learn more about the belt. It turned out to be genuine.”Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “Initially we expected the belt to realise between £400 and £600 but after research guided it at £1,000-£1,500.
"It hammered at £1,400 and the premium-inclusive total paid by a bidder in the United States was £1,954. Vintage designer clothes and accessories are in demand."