Harborough woman heads to Downing Street to celebrate work supporting care home staff

She works with care home managers on a volunteer basis
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:33 BST
Angela Farrow (centre) with Home Instead colleagues outside Downing Street
Angela Farrow (centre) with Home Instead colleagues outside Downing Street

A Harborough woman has visited Downing Street to celebrate her work supporting care home staff.

Angela Farrow is the manager at Home Instead, but also works voluntarily with care managers in the East Midlands. She helps deliver a five-day course called ‘Skills for Care’ which is for those working in adult and social care to help them meet and overcome challenges in the sector.

She recently led her team to a rating of ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by regulators Care Quality Commission – one of just nine such highly rated providers of care in England.

Angela took on the voluntary role prior and throughout the pandemic as chair of the Registered Managers’ Support Network, an initiative funded by the Department of Health and Social Care.

To celebrate her work she was invited to 10 Downing Street to meet with Helen Whateley, Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care.

Gail Devereux-Batchelor, owner of Home Instead Market Harborough, Oadby, Corby, and Rutland, said: “We are hugely proud of Angela and her incredible work helping to facilitate this new course for managers across the country.

“Home Care managers faced unprecedented challenges during the pandemic and will inevitably have to overcome more challenges in the years to come. Our work is vital and helps to free up hospital beds.

“The support group is extremely beneficial for managers, equipping them with knowledge and peer support to overcome any obstacles in the sector.”

