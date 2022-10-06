Harborough woman celebrating 100th birthday is among first to receive card from King Charles III

Mabel Hutt

A Harborough woman celebrating her 100th birthday is among the first to receive a birthday card from King Charles III.

Mabel Hutt was born in South Kilworth on October 7, 1922. She was one of seven siblings, and lived in the village with her parents, along with two brothers and four sisters.

She attended primary school in South Kilworth and secondary school in Lutterworth, which she left age 14 and went to work packing food at Symingtons Factory – which is now the base for Harborough District Council in the Symington Building.

Mabel later met husband William - a pilot in the Royal Air Force - when he moved to the area and together they ran the local village store and post office for 19 years.

They had no children, and William died in 2001. Mabel later moved to Sibbertoft Manor Care Home in 2017 where she has lived ever since.

She told the Mail she believes the secret to a long and happy life is enjoying nature, and says one of the highlights of her birthday will be receiving a card from King Charles III.

A spokeswoman from the care home said: “We are celebrating Mabel’s birthday with her favourite meal – roast pork followed by coffee and walnut birthday cake. We have balloons and trimmings and family, friends and staff will be visiting to help Mabel celebrate.