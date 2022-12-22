Harborough woman battling cancer shaves her head to raise awareness – and funds

Sophie Williams during the headshave at Toni & Guys in St Mary's Place Market Harborough.

A Harborough woman who is battling cancer has undergone a head shave to raise awareness and funds.

Sophie Williams was diagnosed with anal cancer in 2018 which is now Stage 4 and has spread to her lymph nodes.

But despite undergoing chemotherapy to prolong her life, Sophie is aiming to inspire others by talking about her diagnosis. After losing her hair she also decided to shave her head for charity.

After...Sophie Williams with her hair after the head shave.

She has so far raised some £2,500 for Cancer Research UK with her fund-raising efforts.

Sophie is hoping by sharing her story she will raise awareness, funds and urges people to seek medical advice on embarrassing bowel issues.

She said: ''I am positive. Life changes with the click of the fingers. I live with cancer, because you can live with cancer.

“I need to get my story out and now is the time. I really want to help other people who are on their own cancer journey.”

Sophie Williams with family, friends and supporters

Friend Deborah Jennings said: “Sophie has undergone countless procedures, had numerous surgeries, a perforated bowel, permanent stoma, anal cavity removal and lung resection. She is now facing more gruelling chemotherapy, had a severe allergic reaction to treatment and Covid - but this hasn't stopped her from coming up with ideas and plans to raise awareness and raise funds.

“She is a true cancer warrior and an inspiration to us all with her courage and determination.”

