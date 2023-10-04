Harborough wine merchant holds tasting session on hit TV show Celebs Go Dating

Cin cin... Duncan Murray with Chloe Burrows

A Harborough wine merchant has held a celebrity wine tasting on a hit Channel 4 show.

Duncan Murray of Duncan Murray Wines featured on episode 8 of the tv show Celebs Come Dating where he held a sparkling wine tasting.

The show was filmed in mid-July, with Duncan showing model Lottie Moss and former Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, along with four prospective partners, how to sample wine.

He said: “The production company wanted a sparkling wine tasting and I suggested two English sparkling wines and a South American strawberry sparkling wine.

“I was a bit worried how I would come across on the TV but was very happy with it; I’m now called ‘Mister Fizz’ by folk in the street and the whole thing has provided a lot of humour both in the shop and in town.”