Harborough wine merchant holds tasting session on hit TV show Celebs Go Dating

It featured celebrities Lottie Moss and Chloe Burrows
By Laura Kearns
Published 4th Oct 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Cin cin... Duncan Murray with Chloe Burrows

A Harborough wine merchant has held a celebrity wine tasting on a hit Channel 4 show.

Duncan Murray of Duncan Murray Wines featured on episode 8 of the tv show Celebs Come Dating where he held a sparkling wine tasting.

The show was filmed in mid-July, with Duncan showing model Lottie Moss and former Love Island contestant Chloe Burrows, along with four prospective partners, how to sample wine.

He said: “The production company wanted a sparkling wine tasting and I suggested two English sparkling wines and a South American strawberry sparkling wine.

“I was a bit worried how I would come across on the TV but was very happy with it; I’m now called ‘Mister Fizz’ by folk in the street and the whole thing has provided a lot of humour both in the shop and in town.”

The show is available on 4OD.

