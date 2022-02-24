Harborough will hold an event to mark World Day of Prayer

The World Day of Prayer logo

People are being invited to take part in this year’s World Day of Prayer in Market Harborough next month.

The annual religious landmark focuses on issues such as poverty, domestic abuse, disability and the need to find hope and encouragement facing many people today.

Organised by women in a different country every year, this year’s event is being planned by people from the UK.

A special service open to all is to be staged at St Hugh's Church, on the corner of Northampton Road and Granville Street, Market Harborough, at 2pm on Friday March 4.