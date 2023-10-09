News you can trust since 1854
Harborough volunteers thanked at meeting with High Sheriff of Leicestershire

She said she was in ‘admiration of their dedication’.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
The High Sheriff of Leicestershire with volunteers at Harborough District Council offices

Harborough volunteers have been thanked for their hard work after a meeting with the High Sheriff of Leicestershire.

Henrietta Chubb JP visited the town to thank volunteers who contribute their time to support the community.

Among those invited to the event was Leonard Holden of Market Harborough Historical Society and Richard Knox of Leicestershire County Council Museums. There were also members from River Clean, Harborough Morsebags, Harborough Shopmobility, Harborough In Bloom, Park Run, Jubilee Foodbank, Lutterworth Foodbank, Wombles, Lubenham In Bloom, The Well Kibworth, Harborough Lions Club and Harborough Community Bus.

As part of the event the High Sheriff was given a tour of the Symington Building and visited Welland Park.

She said: “It was a privilege to meet so many volunteers. I am in admiration of their dedication, and it was a wonderful opportunity to offer my sincere thanks to these exceptional people for their contribution to the community.”

