Harborough volunteers dig in to help new park - and friendships - flourish

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:23 BST
Harborough volunteers muck in to create the new community space. Photo - Bruce Durham/ Harborough Town Hub CICHarborough volunteers muck in to create the new community space. Photo - Bruce Durham/ Harborough Town Hub CIC
The Harborough community dug in to help the town’s new ‘Friendship Park’ flourish.

Around 30 volunteers gathered at the park in Northampton Road to plant some 10,000 bulbs and hazel tree seedlings.

The South Leicestershire Litter Wombles also joined the festivities to ensure the site was in tip-top condition.

According to volunteers, bats have already been spotted in the trees and bird boxes are being installed.

Some 10,000 bulbs were planted. Photo - Bruce Durham/ Harborough Town Hub CICSome 10,000 bulbs were planted. Photo - Bruce Durham/ Harborough Town Hub CIC
The ‘Friendship Park’ aims to inspire Harborough residents to sit and talk.

The council-owned site was previously known for litter, overgrown vegetation and antisocial behaviour.

And now it is being transformed to include benches, fruit trees and shrubs, wildflowers and a sculpture.

There will also be signs to encourage people to speak if someone is sat on a bench on their own.

Friendship Parks are community spaces designed for people to gather safely, surrounded by nature, and aim to foster connections between those who use them.

