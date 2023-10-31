Harborough volunteer has spent more than 20 years sending Christmas shoeboxes to poor families in Eastern Europe

Myra Cox will once again be collecting shoeboxes to help others

Myra Cox of Little Bowden has been filling shoeboxes for over twenty years for the Link to Hope charity appeal. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A kind-hearted volunteer has once again been collecting Christmas shoeboxes for poor families in Eastern Europe.

Myra Cox from Little Bowden has spent more than 20 years filling and collecting shoeboxes for charity Link to Hope.

The charity delivers boxes filled with gifts to the poorest people in Ukraine, Moldova, Bulgaria and Romania. They are sent to entire families, including children and the elderly.

In the next week Myra’s shoeboxes will start their journey to reach families in time for Christmas.

She said: “I started collecting gift boxes because there are people who have very little or nothing at all at Christmas.

“I would love to see the delight on a child’s face when they open the gift box on Christmas Day.

“We have so much in this country and they have absolutely nothing so a small gift could help them in some way.”