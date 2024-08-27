Harborough village church branded 'at risk' set to benefit from £15,000 boost

Water damage has caused the plaster to fail. Photo: Sandra Griffin

An historic church is Harborough district will receive a £15,000 boost to deliver urgent repairs.

Parts of St Peter’s Church in Horninghold have been closed off after devastating water damage and falling plaster.

The Grade II* Listed church, whose earliest parts date back to the 12th century, is on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register and is set to share in a £735,326 funding payout from the National Churches Trust.

The £10,000 grant will help to pay for repairs to the chancel roof to help make the church watertight again. On the recommendation of the National Churches Trust, the church will also receive a £5,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation and a £10,000 grant from the Headley Trust.

The church was placed on the 'Heritage at Risk Register' in 2020. Photo: Martin Griffin

The repair project will also incorporate skills development and training into the project, to help give opportunities for local people to learn about maintaining heritage.

There will be specific opportunities for people wanting to get a foot on the ladder in the heritage sector and wider events that will help engage the local community with the work. This includes visiting the mine where the slate tiles will be sourced from, as well as chance to make a slate marking stick.

Church treasurer Sandra Griffin explained the dangerous problems of falling debris came to light in 2019 but repairs were put on hold due to Covid.

She added: “The church is the only community building in Horninghold and as well as a place of worship, it is the venue for village meetings and other community events. The Parochial Church Council say ‘inevitably time has taken its toll on our beautiful church and in 2020 it was placed on the 'Heritage at Risk Register'.

The church community says it 'can now see a future'. Photo: Martin Griffin

“Thankfully in 2021 local fund-raising activities resumed. However, the scale of repairs is costly and to repair the roof before it collapses it was recognised that external help is needed.

“The PCC and wider community are therefore most grateful to the National Churches Trust, the Wolfson Foundation and the Headley Trust for their generosity and support for our restoration project. With their help we can now see a future where we are able to proceed with the full programme of restoration so that we can be removed from the 'At Risk’ register and pass on this much loved historic building in a good state of repair to future generations.”

Thanks to some £735,300 funding from the trust, 87 churches across the UK will stay open and in good repair in this latest round of grants.

The trust’s chief executive Claire Walker added:"The National Churches Trust is delighted to be able to support St Peter’s church to enable them to carry out urgent roof repairs to their beautiful building. Not only will this protect this important heritage, but it will help to keep the church building open and serving local people.

“Whether seeking quiet reflection, access to community services or a place to worship, the National Churches Trust helps hundreds of churches each year and with the support of local people, keeps them thriving today and tomorrow.”