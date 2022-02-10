Harborough village charity sends out SoS for new volunteers – after being forced to cut its café’s opening hours

A key Harborough village charity is sending out an urgent SoS for new volunteers – after being forced to cut its café’s opening hours.

The Well Kibworth runs the café as well as a pre-loved clothes shop and foodbank from its two premises on Kibworth Beauchamp High Street.

But the hard-working community group’s now had to close its café on a Saturday because it hasn’t got enough helpers to run it.

And the move is starting to cut the amount of money it makes to plough into helping to look after struggling local people.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, income is used to cover running costs and provide services to support local people, such as the food bank and clothes shop.

“Other services include monthly drop-in sessions focusing on health and wellbeing and employment support, with others planned for the future,” said The Well.

“Once a month The Well hosts a Dementia Café run by Dementia Harborough which is open to people with dementia and their carers to get involved in activities and meet others in the same situation.

“On Christmas Day, the café opened in the morning and invited anyone on their own or separated from loved ones to drop in and spend time with volunteers and have a friendly conversation over a coffee and a bacon bap.

“But we’ve had to reduce our opening hours and we’re not currently able to open on Saturdays due to the lack of volunteers in our café.

“And that is having an impact on our income,” said the charity.

The Well said that it prides itself on the “warm welcome and spirit of community and friendship extended to anyone that walks through the door”.

Andy Wright, the charity’s Business Admin & Community Support Manager, said: “Like other charities, we were severely affected by the disruption caused by lockdowns, which has proved to be quite challenging to recover from.

“Some volunteers have not been able to return to us for a variety of reasons.

“So we are always on the look-out for new people to become part of The Well, so that we can continue to offer a safe, welcoming space for everyone in Kibworth and surrounding villages,” added Andy.

“Volunteering can increase a person’s confidence and improve their mental and physical wellbeing - as well as provide an opportunity to learn new skills and meet new people.”

If you would like to help out, pitch in and become a volunteer at The Well you can call them on 0116 279 0148 or email [email protected] to find out more.