Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club giving out ten Community Awards – each of up to £300
President Sarah Hill said: “The club is pleased to be able to offer the awards again this year. All groups in and around Market Harborough who work to beneﬁt the community are invited to apply. Volunteer led groups, of whatever size, are especially welcome.
"Unfortunately, we cannot accept applications from individuals."
Closing date is May 10. To ﬁnd out more, and to receive a grant application form, email [email protected]