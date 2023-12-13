Harborough travel company named best for solo travellers for sixth year in a row

Staff celebrated their award wins

A travel operator from Market Harborough has kept its title as the best travel company for singles holidays for the sixth year in a row.

G Touring’s solo travel brand Just You, retained its title at The British Travel Awards - the largest consumer voted travel awards in the UK.

It also scooped silver for best travel company for touring holidays with its touring branch Travelspere, and received bronze for escorted group holidays.

The awards saw more than 1.5million travellers vote before the event in London.

G Touring managing director Adam Kemp said: “We are thrilled to have won not just one but three awards, and especially to retain Just You’s title as Best Travel Company for Singles Holidays for the sixth year running.

“It’s been a brilliant team effort from the whole of G Touring and we’re delighted that travel consumers can see all the hard work we’ve put in.”

Award director of events Lorraine Barnes Burton said: “This year saw more than one and a half million votes cast to determine the winners of the 2023 and competition was fierce. G Touring is therefore to be sincerely congratulated on the achievement in winning awards for both Just You and Travelsphere.