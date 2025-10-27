Harborough Town FC volunteers and medical staff praised for their swift action after medical incident in the stands

Volunteers and medical staff at Harborough Town FC have been praised for their swift action after a medical incident in the stands.

Play was temporarily suspended in the 52nd minute of the Isuzu FA Trophy 1st Round tie at the Harborough Town Community Ground on October 25, following a medical incident involving an AFC Rushden & Diamonds supporter in the stands.

The club said: "Thanks to the swift and professional response of our HTFC medical team, stewards, and volunteers, the fan received immediate treatment at pitchside before being safely escorted to the clubhouse, allowing the game to continue.

"Harborough Town FC is proud to have a dedicated team of volunteers across matchday and operational roles, many of whom undertake regular trauma training. Today, that training ensured the incident was managed efficiently, safely, and with care.

"The club would like to formally record its sincere thanks to everyone involved and sends its very best wishes to the fan for a full and speedy recovery."