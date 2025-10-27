Harborough Town FC volunteers and medical staff praised for their swift action after medical incident in the stands

By News Reporter
Published 27th Oct 2025, 11:06 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Volunteers and medical staff at Harborough Town FC have been praised for their swift action after a medical incident in the stands.

Play was temporarily suspended in the 52nd minute of the Isuzu FA Trophy 1st Round tie at the Harborough Town Community Ground on October 25, following a medical incident involving an AFC Rushden & Diamonds supporter in the stands.

Most Popular

The club said: "Thanks to the swift and professional response of our HTFC medical team, stewards, and volunteers, the fan received immediate treatment at pitchside before being safely escorted to the clubhouse, allowing the game to continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Harborough Town FC is proud to have a dedicated team of volunteers across matchday and operational roles, many of whom undertake regular trauma training. Today, that training ensured the incident was managed efficiently, safely, and with care.

"The club would like to formally record its sincere thanks to everyone involved and sends its very best wishes to the fan for a full and speedy recovery."

Related topics:VolunteersRushden
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice