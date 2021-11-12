Harborough town centre bathed in a powerful poppy red glow to salute our fallen heroes

Market Harborough Building Society was lit up in strikingly symbolic red as townspeople paid tribute to servicemen and women killed in the two world wars as well as in all other conflicts over the years.

The beating heart of Market Harborough was bathed in a powerful poppy red glow last night (Thursday) to salute our fallen heroes on Armistice Day.

Market Harborough Building Society was lit up in strikingly symbolic red as townspeople paid tribute to servicemen and women killed in the two world wars as well as in all other conflicts over the years.

The headquarters of the building society, which celebrated 150 years last year, poignantly and fittingly gazes out over the town’s iconic war memorial on The Square.

Other shop fronts on The Square as well as Harborough District Council’s Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street are also being illuminated in red to showcase this week’s special Remembrance events.

Other shop fronts on The Square as well as Harborough District Council’s Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street are also being illuminated in red to showcase this week’s special Remembrance events.

Stewart Harrison, chairman of the Royal British Legion’s Market Harborough branch, said: “I think this is a brilliant idea - and I’m sure the public will like it.

“Red is a symbolic colour of Remembrance.

“It represents the importance of acknowledging the sacrifice of those who didn’t come back - as well as those still affected by conflict and the armed forces helping countries across the world.”

Harborough District Council’s Symington Building on Adam and Eve Street is being illuminated in red to showcase this week’s special Remembrance events