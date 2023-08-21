Harborough Theatre to hold free open day including tours, talks and spoof performances

Harborough Theatre is set to hold a free open day as it celebrates its 90th year.

The event will take place from 10am on Sunday September 10 – the same day as Arts Fresco is in town – and will include backstage tours, lighting workshops and spin-off spoof performances of Hound of the Baskervilles, its play of the season.

There will also be talks by the theatre’s new patron Youssef Kerkour who previously starred alongside David Tennant in Criminal United Kingdom and has appeared at the RSC. Tickets to the talk are free but must be booked in advance.

Trustee Lynne Scannell said: “We are a charity which reaches 90 years old this year and are entirely run by volunteers apart from a paid administrator and a maintenance person.

“We are putting on two short spin-offs from ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’, it’s a spoof which promises to be hilarious. This will take place outside the theatre in front of the grammar school.

“We are also offering four separate guided tours backstage and the opportunity to meet current volunteers in our teams including wardrobe, props, stage management and set builders.

“There will be a lighting workshop at 4.30pm for those interested in learning about lighting productions and possibly joining the team.”

The open day is being held as part of Heritage Open Days, a free festival celebrating local history and culture through free events.