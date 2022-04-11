Harborough Theatre goes through to the next stage of the All England Theatre Festival

Harborough Theatre has defeated strong competition to go through to the next stage of the All England Theatre Festival.

Based in Market Harborough town centre, the theatre competed in the East Midlands round of the contest yesterday (Sunday).

“And against some strong opposition from Leicestershire and beyond we emerged as winners,” said John Foreman, chairman of Market Harborough Drama Society.

“The play ‘Bull’ was directed by Hazel Cook and featured Simon Palmer, Sarah Parker, Corin Willocks and Ed Toone on stage, backed up by a top class technical crew backstage, at Leicester Little Theatre.

“We now go forward to represent the East Midlands in the Central Area final.

“That will be held at the Swan Theatre in Worcester on Saturday May 14 - and the winners will go forward to the national final in June.

In addition to the main award Sarah Parker won the Best Actress award (or best performance by a female actor as it is now called),” added John.

“This is another example of how lucky we are to have such a fine theatre in the town centre of Market Harborough.

“We are now back in full swing following the two-year closure caused by the Covid pandemic.”

The next full length play scheduled to go ahead at the locally-renowned theatre is the intriguing ‘Crown Matrimonial’.

The production takes a fascinating look at the dramatic abdication crisis involving King Edward VIII in 1936 from the point of view of those at the heart of it.