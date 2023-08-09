Harborough teenager with two life-limiting illnesses spreads the word about hospice's amazing work

Erin decorating cakes at Rainbows.

A Market Harborough teenager with two life-limiting illnesses is spreading the word about the organisation making a difference in her life.

Despite also recovering from kidney cancer, Erin Brant is described as full of smiles and happiness and doesn’t let things get her down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 16-year-old and her family are supported by Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People and, in turn, they are supporting the charity’s Summer Fundraising Appeal.

Erin at Notts County FC.

Erin’s parents, Tracy and Nigel, were advised when their daughter was three years old she had a genetic condition called a Chromosome Rearrangement, which means pieces of chromosomes are missing, duplicated or moved around, leaving Erin with learning difficulties.

Then, at the age of five, Erin was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic condition that makes muscles weaker, impacting movement.

Tracy said: “In her earlier years, it wasn’t as bad but as she has grown and got older, it has become harder. It is very unfortunate that Erin has both conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In 2019, it got worse for us as Erin had a Wilms tumour, a type of kidney cancer, and had to have a kidney removed as well as chemotherapy. She is currently in remission. Then Covid hit and it became a very anxious and difficult time for our family. I did think ‘why us’? Why something else?”

Erin is confined to a wheelchair so their home has been specially adapted with a lift and a wet room.

At Rainbows, Erin loves to spend time in the hydrotherapy pool as well as going on trips and walks. She also gets to cook and bake in a specially adapted kitchen.

The teenager said: “I find it hard to do things for myself. And I struggle socially because of my learning difficulties. But at Rainbows, I can really be myself. I can meet other people and it is comforting to me to know I am not the only one who is different.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tracy explained the hospice meant Erin could both feel independent while being in safe hands. It also provides the family, along with Erin’s older brother Ben, from the 24-hour care.

She added: “Just knowing Rainbow is there at any time is wonderful. On New Year’s Eve in 2022 our boiler had broken and Erin couldn’t wash her hair. I called Rainbows and she went there to have a shower and she ended up staying for a long weekend playing games and having a take-away for New Year’s Eve. She had the best time and it is moments like that that you couldn’t make up.”

Rainbows head of nursing and family support Anne-Marie Rosak said: “We believe that Rainbows care should be available to every baby, child and young person across the East Midlands – whether they need us in hospital, at our hospice or at home. But, we’re not reaching enough of them – and we need your help.”

The hospice is aiming to place more Rainbows nurses into local hospitals to boost support for children and young people like Erin and their families.