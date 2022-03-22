Harborough teenager smashes her fundraising target after charity head shave

Liv Kendrick, 17, had her head shaved at the Admiral Nelson pub on the town’s Nelson Street on Saturday evening (March 19) as her family and friends looked on.

A Market Harborough student has had her flowing locks cut off to help fund a new £1 million maternity bereavement suite at Kettering General Hospital.

The teenager launched a campaign to raise £300 to get behind the Kettering hospital’s Twinkling Stars appeal.

Before and after: Liv Kendrick, 17, had her head shaved at the Admiral Nelson pub on the town’s Nelson Street on Saturday evening (March 19) as her family and friends looked on.

And her local community has responded brilliantly.

Liv has smashed her target by more than six times as she has generated over £2,000 already as she bids to help secure the vital new unit for bereaved families.

She has topped £1,350 on her online JustGiving page and a stunning £650 was also handed over on the day as she had her hair cut.

“I’m thrilled to have raised so much already.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has chipped in and all of our family and friends for being so supportive and so generous,” said Liv, who attends Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road, Market Harborough.

“We’ve had a fantastic response from people, it’s been awesome.

“I’ve obviously been growing my hair long for a long time but I couldn’t wait to get it cut. And it went ever so well at the Admiral Nelson on Saturday.

“Jan and Tim at the pub and all the regulars did me proud!

“This is a cause that’s very close to my heart – and I’m determined to do all I can to help make this happen.

“I’m also donating all of my hair to the Little Princess Trust,” said Liv, who is also a keen supporter of the historic Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes charity.

“It’s a beautiful charity which creates real hair wigs for those that have lost their hair due to cancer treatments or other conditions.

“Bryony of B.Rose Hair just up the street did a great job cutting my hair and I’m very grateful to her too for giving up her time and doing such a good job.”

Dan Cleary, the head of Robert Smyth Academy, told us: “We are all very proud of Liv at Robert Smyth.

“She is very brave to have had her hair cut off and her head shaved.

“But Liv has done this for a brilliant cause and we are all right behind her.”

Kettering General Hospital’s Bereavement midwife Stephanie Fretter says on the Twinkling Stars Appeal website: “Each year we care for up to 100 families who suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby.

“This can happen during pregnancy, around birth itself, or through compassionate induction - where a baby has so many genetic problems that they will not survive.

“This is an extremely upsetting and emotional time for families who may have come to hospital expecting the joy of childbirth - and have to leave with empty arms,” said Stephanie.

“While we work very closely and supportively with parents in this situation we know that our facilities really let us down and we want to change that.”