Harborough teen follows in mum’s footsteps as he takes on lead role at local show

Zach Ball as Adrian Mole

A budding actor from Market Harborough is set to tread the boards in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13 3/4 The Musical – a book written 40 years ago by Leicester author Sue Townsend.

Former Welland Park pupil Zach Ball, age 16, will be taking on the role of Adrian at Leicester’s The Little Theatre.

It comes three months after his mum Siobhan took to the stage at the same theatre to star in Calendar Girls.

Zach’s first acting experience was in a primary school play when he played Puck in A Midsummers Night's Dream, but he was really bit by the bug several years ago after watching his mum in Blithe Spirit.

He went on to audition for Goodnight Mr Tom and was successful in the role of Zacharius Wrench. He later went on to play play the Artful Dodger in Oliver.

Zach – who is also plays guitar in a local band – is now going to Tresham College in Kettering to study Music Production and Performance.

He plans to pursue acting as a career and says his lead part as Adrian Mole is a step in the right direction.

He told the Mail: "I'm having great fun at rehearsals but it's the first time I've had a title role which is quite daunting.

“However I know it could be the best part I've ever played because Adrian is such a good character."