Harborough teacher takes his biggest swimming challenge to date to raise money for his school

He wants to raise £1,000
By Laura Kearns
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
James Rose practices for his challengeJames Rose practices for his challenge
James Rose practices for his challenge

Great Bowden Academy teacher James Rose is taking on his biggest swimming challenge to date to raise money for the school.

The year six teacher will swim 6km from Hurst Castle across the Solent to the Needles on the Isle of Wight later this summer.

He hopes it will raise £1,000 for Great Bowden Academy’s PTA.

James said: “This is an exciting new challenge for me as I have never attempted such a long open water swim before.

“I will be accompanied and supported by the fantastic coaches and other members of the Welland Valley Triathlon Club. I am hoping to use this swim as an opportunity to raise money for the PTA to go towards arts projects for the new school year.

“As you are all probably aware, money in schools is extremely tight at the moment which means that, now more than ever, we rely on the PTA to provide funding for wider opportunities at school.

“Donating will support the PTA's efforts and help me along with the training. Your generosity will help fund extracurricular activities, field trips and more.”

James is a member of the Welland Valley Triathlon Club and has been training with team members and coaches to prepare for the challenge. He has been updated pupils in assemblies about his progress.

Head of school Mrs Blagburn said: “We’re all super proud of Mr Rose and grateful he has taken on this huge challenge to raise money for our school’s PTA.

“The children are thoroughly enjoying hearing his updates each week.”

Click here to donate or find out more.

Related topics:Harborough