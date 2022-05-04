Harborough student wins place at world-renowned performing arts college in London

Emily Staff, 18, has powered through a tough audition process to be awarded a spot at the world-renowned Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in September.The talented teenager has been taking an Extended Diploma in Acting at Tresham College in Kettering.And Sian Skillman, 19, from Kettering, has secured a place at Nottingham’s Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama after studying Musical Theatre at Tresham College.Delighted Emily said: “Tresham has given us both a great foundation to start our careers from and a lot of help preparing for our auditions.”Abby Smith, Tresham College Head of Performing Arts, Media and Music, said: “We are so proud of Emily and Sian in gaining these prestigious places.