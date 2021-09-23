Harborough strikes gold once again in the East Midlands In Bloom competition

Market Harborough has struck gold once again in the East Midlands In Bloom competition.

After spending many months making our town look beautiful, volunteers at Market Harborough In Bloom were give the top award in the Large Town category - for the tenth year in a row.

The town also won recognition in other categories. Welland Park was given the award for the 'Best Wildflower and Conservation Area', while volunteers at St Luke's Hospital were handed a Judges' Award for improving the entrance to the hospital for the benefit of patients and staff.

Steve Bilby (chairman of Harborough District Council) Judith Warner (judge), Barbara Tallis (chairman) and Peter Eddie. Photo by Andrew Carpenter.

Lubenham In Bloom also won a silver award in the Large Village category.

Judges take a good look.