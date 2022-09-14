Harborough storytelling group looks to build its own centre in the town

The group wants to develop a storytelling centre in Harborough

A storytelling group is calling on locals for support as it launches a project to open its own centre.

Market Harborough Story Centre hopes to lease a building where it can hold story making and telling activities for the community.

It became a Charitable Incorporated Organisation in May and now hopes to provide a hub with activities for all ages. It will include materials and props for children and act out their own stories, recording facilities, converting stories to plays, reminiscence groups for older people, therapeutic groups for those with mental health issues and groups for young people.

A group spokeswoman said: “This is an ambitious project and one which will take several years to realise. How quickly it happens will depend on the people of Market Harborough getting behind the project and developing a centre, which if we do it well will enrich the lives of current and future generations.

“Prior to securing a building we are going to run workshops around story making and storytelling, bibliotherapy as well as running fund raising events and storytelling performances.”

The group’s first workshop is on Saturday September 24 and will see professional storyteller Rob Parkinson lead a workshop on the Art of Storytelling followed by a performance in the evening. The workshop is for those interested in storytelling as entertainment, a way of improving connection, reaching diverse groups with ideas, teaching or for fun. It will be held at The Cube on Symington Recreational Ground and tickets cost £40 for the workshop and £12 for the performance.