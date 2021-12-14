Harborough sport stars will be given the freedom of the district

Golden Harborough Paralympian Laura Sugar and Market Harborough’s Olympic superstar sailor Dylan Fletcher are to be handed the freedom of the district.

Brilliant competitor Dylan, 33, and 30-year-old Laura are to be awarded the very rare civic honour as they follow in the famous footsteps of Leicester Tigers and England rugby great Martin Johnson.

The very unusual move to salute the twin Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics heroes was rubberstamped unanimously at a full meeting of Harborough District Council last night (Monday).

Cllr Phil King, the council’s leader, told councillors: “We want to recognise the fantastic success of these people from Harborough, Dylan Fletcher and Laura Sugar.

“They were very successful in winning gold medals in sailing and in the Paralympic canoe event.

“They are fantastic achievements.

“Both Dylan and Laura have a track record of success that only comes about through dedication and the relentless pursuit of excellence and being the best in their sports,” said Cllr King.

He said he was “absolutely delighted” to recommend that both Dylan and Laura were granted the freedom of Harborough district.

The motion was seconded by Cllr Phil Knowles, who heads up the council’s Liberal Democrat opposition.

“It’s a fantastic idea and a great tribute to these two people.

“They are fine role models for our district,” said Cllr Knowles.

Every councillor voted to give Dylan and Laura the freedom of the district – 19 years after Harborough rugby union legend Martin Johnson received the honour in 2002.

Dylan, who attended Market Harborough’s Robert Smyth Academy, dramatically struck gold with sailing team-mate Stuart Bithell, 34, in the 49ers at the Tokyo Olympics in August as millions cheered them home live on TV.

Laura said she was “thrilled and honoured” in October after the phone kiosk – now a library – in her home village of Billesdon was given a stunning make-over to celebrate her sensational double gold.

The magnificent athlete first won gold in the 200m KL3 kayak in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.