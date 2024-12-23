Harborough slimmers celebrate losing combined weight of about 900 stone this year

Katy Boddy, Angela Walker and Frankie Fanko

Members of Market Harborough’s Slimming World groups have celebrated losing a combined weight of almost 900 stone this year.

Weight loss consultants Katy Boddy, Angela Walker and Frankie Fanko, who run Slimming World groups for around 250 people in Harborough, say they are proud of all their slimmers for this fantastic achievement.

Angela said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members for all they have achieved this year, not just in terms of the huge amount of weight lost, but also because of all the healthy changes they have made.”

“We’ve seen members lose everything from half a stone to six stone over the last 12 months”, said Katy.

"And it feels so special to know that the support they receive in our groups every week has helped them to make their dreams a reality, whether they joined to slim down ahead of a special occasion or to improve conditions such as diabetes and sleep apnoea.”

“Having lost a combined eight stone ourselves, we know that losing weight takes effort and can be hard without the right support," said Frankie.

"That’s why we are so passionate about helping others in our community to lose weight for good while enjoying real, healthy food and unbeatable support.

“Congratulations to all our slimmers for their success this year, and here’s to more losses in 2025!”

Slimming World groups are held at Harborough Community Church, Ridgeway Primary Academy, Harborough Leisure Centre and Welland Park Academy every week. For more information visit slimmingworld.co.uk for more details.