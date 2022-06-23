Harborough Singers return to town with ‘music for a summer evening’ concert

Harborough Singers have given a successful ‘music for a summer evening’ concert at St Dionysius Church.

The high-quality show at the medieval church in the town centre reflected the choir’s recent tour to Tuscany in Italy.

Musical director Charlie Penn-Jones spoke about the landmark visit.

Viadana’s Exsultate Justi was followed by Afton Water, Swansea Town and Chilcott’s arrangement of an Irish Blessing.

Eric Whitacre’s Five Hebrew Love songs, featuring tambourine and violin with Andrew King on keyboard, showcased the versatility of the outstanding choir.

Andrew then played on the organ Bach’s St Anne’s Fugue to cap the opening section.

The choir opened the second half with Palestrina’s Sicut Cervus.

That included some “clever staging” by performing from behind the nave arch in the choir area so the rich sounds rolled out and upwards.