Harborough Singers on lookout for new members after Tuscany performance

Harborough Singers

Harborough singers who spent the summer performing in Tuscany are looking for new members.

The 30-strong local chamber choir is calling on budding singers to join their group The Harborough Singers.

So far this summer the group – which meets for a weekend of intensive singing once a month – has sang in Italy and also performed with the Great Bowden Camerata.

Instead of weekly practices it meets for a weekend of practice once a month. Rehearsing on Friday night and continuing all day Saturday, usually at Church Langton Community Hall.

Group spokeswoman Rosie Dooley said: “We have been having a great summer – singing in the sun in Tuscany, making glorious music with Great Bowden Camerata, and lolling around in the chairman’s garden with a glass of something cool.

“But all that drinking and thinking made us realise something was missing – more people to share this with!

“If you love to sing, fancy airing your vocal chords come September but can’t commit to weekly rehearsals then check out our group The Harborough Singers.”

New members tend to have some choral experience and those under age 23 sing free.

Rehearsals start on September 2 ahead of a performance of Brahms Requiem in Lyddington on November 5.

Rosie added: “We are unique in our practice arrangements and aim to meet for a weekend of intensive singing once a month instead of weekly practice sessions.

“If you want to get back into singing then we are keen to hear from you.”