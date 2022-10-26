Harborough Singers. Photo by Peter Crowe

A choral conductor was left shocked after booking a baritone who it later emerged was known to most of the choir and formerly from the area.

Harborough Singers’ conductor Charlie Pen booked the London-based baritone to appear alongside the choir for their upcoming performance of Brahms’ Requiem.

He then discovered singer, composer and teacher Angus McPhee knew half of the choir – and was a former pupil at Oakham School.

While he has performed regularly locally he is set to again take to the stage at St Andrew’s Church in Lyddington – an area he says he knows well.

A spokeswoman for the group said: “It is, quite literally, a small world. Conductor Charlie Penn was shocked to discover his choice, Angus McPhee, was known to half the choir.”

The performance takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday November 5.