Harborough Singers choral conductor shocked after baritone booking
It emerged the singer was known to most of the choir
A choral conductor was left shocked after booking a baritone who it later emerged was known to most of the choir and formerly from the area.
Harborough Singers’ conductor Charlie Pen booked the London-based baritone to appear alongside the choir for their upcoming performance of Brahms’ Requiem.
He then discovered singer, composer and teacher Angus McPhee knew half of the choir – and was a former pupil at Oakham School.
While he has performed regularly locally he is set to again take to the stage at St Andrew’s Church in Lyddington – an area he says he knows well.
A spokeswoman for the group said: “It is, quite literally, a small world. Conductor Charlie Penn was shocked to discover his choice, Angus McPhee, was known to half the choir.”
The performance takes place at 7.30pm on Saturday November 5.
Tickets are £15 and available from the Old White Hart or click here.