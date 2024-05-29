Harborough siblings take on charity bike ride from John O'Groats to Lands End - in their living room

Theo and Milly

Siblings from Market Harborough are taking on a charity ride from John O’Groats to Lands End – on an exercise bike in their living room.

Nine-year-old Milly and eight-year-old Theo Dunmore were due to go on holiday, but the family trip was cancelled after Theo broke his arm.

With the two stuck at home they had the idea of travelling virtually – cycling more than 1,000 miles from Scotland to Lands End throughout June, on an exercise bike in their living room.

The pair wanted to raise money for Loros Hospice, a charity they say has supported their family after the deaths of three grandparents and their Dad in a short space of time.

Milly and Theo said: “We have lost a lot of people we love over the past years - Grandma Noelle, Gran and Grandad Gill too, and our Dad died last year, and we never got to know him.

“Last week, Theo broke his arm, it is in a cast, and he can’t do any of the things he loves. We even had to cancel our holiday. We’ve all been feeling fed up, but we had an idea to make the most of all the time.

“We wanted to do a cycle challenge to raise money for LOROS, a charity that has helped our family a lot over the past years. The distance travelling by National Cycle Network routes is 1,189 miles.”

The family is urging anyone who wants to get involved and help with the challenge to get in touch.

The children added: “We are going to take one month to complete the challenge as a family effort, possibly with the help of a few friends stepping in to support for a few kilometres because Theo can't do the total amount with one arm. So if anyone wants to come and give us a hand, you would be welcome to give our new bike a go!

“Please sponsor us if you can. We are aiming to raise £500. But thanks to so many generous people we are hoping to raise much more.”