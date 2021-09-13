Harborough scout set-up is staging its first jumble sale for over a year to boost funds

A Market Harborough scout set-up is staging its first jumble sale for over a year to boost funds.

The 3rd Market Harborough Scout Group is holding the special event at its hut on Farndon Road from 11am-3pm on Saturday (September 18).

“We will be holding not only a jumble sale but also a fantastic family day.

“We are urging people to pop along for the jumble sale but also to stay on a while to enjoy a few scouting skills activities that we’ll be putting on,” said the scout group.

“We will also be selling burgers from the BBQ.

“Entry is open to all and will be free of charge.

“We really want to try and get the 3rd MH Scouts back out in the community and hope that a few of them might even want to come and join us.”