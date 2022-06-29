Harborough Scout patrol pulls off stunning double win in a tough 15-team competition

The Bowden to the Queen patrol from the 1st Bowdens Scout Group has won the Fraser Shield challenge for scout units across Harborough. And they also carried off Adam’s Challenge Shield, dedicated to much-loved 13-year-old local scout Adam Mugridge.

The Fraser Shield is the oldest continually-running scout patrol camping competition in the world.

Founded in 1912, this year’s event was held at Willesley Scout Campsite near Ashby de la Zouch.

Patrols of between four and seven scouts with an average age below 13 had to plan their menus, plan the equipment they needed as well as pitch tents, prepare and cook all meals, keep their site clean, tidy and hygienic and work together as a team.

They also completed activities such as archery, shooting and climbing which all count towards the Outdoor and Adventure Challenge Badges, part of the Chief Scouts Gold Award.

The Bowden to the Queen patrol impressed the judges with their teamwork, attention to detail, determination and consistency as well as their Jubilee theme.

They also received The Turner Treasure, a prize box full of outdoor gadgets and equipment for the scouts to use over the year ahead.

Mark Turner, a former Harborough District chairman, was a keen supporter of the Fraser Shield.

The 15 teams also competed for Adam’s Challenge.

The contest is staged in memory of Adam Mugridge, a Foxton scout tragically killed as he biked to school just before he was set to lead his patrol at Fraser Shield in 2006.

Scouts competed at high and low zip wire challenges, pedal karts and orienteering.

And the Bowden to the Queen patrol won again with the highest team score.

Debbie Billington, lead scout volunteer for Harborough District, said: “Scouting is all about developing skills for life.

“It encourages young people to do more, learn more and be more.

“The Fraser Shield may be 110 years old but the skills that are required to take part in it are just as relevant today,” added Debbie.