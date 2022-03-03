Harborough Scout leader raises £700 for hospice after being inspired to write a book during the Covid pandemic

Harborough Scout leader Phil Reed was inspired to write a book during the Covid pandemic and has raised £700 for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People from its sales.

Phil Reed joined Great Glen Scout Group in 1978 when he was 13 – and he’s still there 43 years later as Group Scout Leader.

He has now written a book called 1st Great Glenn Scout Group 100 years of scouting, which showcases the group’s history.

The book includes extracts from the original handwritten logbook, golden memories from youth and adult members past and present, tales from summer camps over the years and write-ups about some of the group’s long-standing leaders.

“A few years ago I had said that I would put a book together,” said Phil.

“Then in 2020 Covid came along and afforded me the time to put pen to paper.

“The cover of the book was designed by a nine-year-old cub, following a competition held within the group.”

All 150 copies of Phil’s book have been sold with the profits donated to Rainbows – which cares for children and young people with life-limited illnesses.

“I wanted to choose a children’s charity because our Scout movement is associated with young people and also because Pauline Wells, who was Great Glen Cub Leader in the ‘70s and ‘80s, was involved in the foundation of Rainbows,” added Phil.

“We also had a talk from Rainbows and a great deal was learnt by all and the scouts got to understand the work of the hospice.”

Jenny Ball, Rainbows Community Fundraiser, said: “I would like to thank Phil for choosing Rainbows to benefit from the sales of his book, which is a great read.