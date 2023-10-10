Harborough scout heading to Norway to represent the UK in Roverway 2024

Alex Osbourne will be representing the UK

A scout from Market Harborough is set to represent the UK at an event in Norway.

Alex Osborne will be travelling to Lundsneset in Stavanger to take part in Roverway 2024 – a gathering of 5,000 scouts aged 16 to 22-years old from across Europe.

The 15-year-old, who holds the Chief Scout’s Gold Award, will take on a five-day expedition across Southern Norway, followed by a camp filled with scouting activities, and a trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.

He will be one of 550 scouts from the UK taking part in the 15-day trip.

Alex said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting fellow scouts from across the world, I want to learn some new skills.

“To meet other like-minded people from all over the world will be a really exciting opportunity that will be a once in a lifetime experience.”

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls added: “A massive congratulations to Alex who has been selected to represent the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, while participating in a programme that demonstrates true scouting spirit by developing skills for life.