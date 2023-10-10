Harborough scout heading to Norway to represent the UK in Roverway 2024
A scout from Market Harborough is set to represent the UK at an event in Norway.
Alex Osborne will be travelling to Lundsneset in Stavanger to take part in Roverway 2024 – a gathering of 5,000 scouts aged 16 to 22-years old from across Europe.
The 15-year-old, who holds the Chief Scout’s Gold Award, will take on a five-day expedition across Southern Norway, followed by a camp filled with scouting activities, and a trip to visit Copenhagen in Denmark.
He will be one of 550 scouts from the UK taking part in the 15-day trip.
Alex said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting fellow scouts from across the world, I want to learn some new skills.
“To meet other like-minded people from all over the world will be a really exciting opportunity that will be a once in a lifetime experience.”
Chief Scout, Bear Grylls added: “A massive congratulations to Alex who has been selected to represent the UK at Roverway 2024. Roverway is an amazing opportunity to discover yourself and make new friends, while participating in a programme that demonstrates true scouting spirit by developing skills for life.
“I’d like to say good luck to our brilliant UK Contingent in their reparation for the event. They will be heading off on the trip of a lifetime to a beautiful destination in Stavanger. The diversity of people they will meet will remind us all about what the world has to offer: they will experience new cultures and make many new friends, becoming ever more tolerant and caring about others through this experience.”