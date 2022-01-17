Harborough scout group becomes the first in the district to set up a special Squirrels unit for four and five-year-olds

Liz Thompson and Natalie Birch make their scouting promise to Ed Stafford Scout Ambassador at the new Squirrel scout section. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A Market Harborough scout group has become the first in Harborough district to set up a special Squirrels unit for four and five-year-olds.

The 1st Bowdens launched the exciting new action-packed squirrel scout section at their Little Bowden Scout hut base on Rectory Lane last Thursday (January 13).

And the youngsters looking forward to joining up to the new outdoors initiative got the personal stamp of approval from famous explorer Ed Stafford as he officially launched the new set-up.

Scout Ambassador Ed, 46, who lives in nearby Hallaton, said: “I’m very proud to open the new Squirrel Scout Section in Little Bowden, the very first in the Harborough District.

“I think that it’s so important that 4-6 year olds have a fun place to go where they can learn new skills and make new friends.”

Ed added: “All the kids had a great time on their first evening and I have no doubt it will be a huge success.”

Group Scout Leader Jo Osborne said: “Every week our new Squirrels will gather to grow and learn their way through lots of different games and activities.

Centre, Ed Stafford, Scout Ambassador during the official opening of the new squirrel scout section at Little Bowden Scout Hut. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“Squirrels can achieve anything they set their minds to – and they will have lots of fun along the way.

“The sessions will be a brilliant opportunity for young people to take their first step into being part of Scouts - and they’ll help everyone get ready for the adventure of school too,” said Jo.

“Sessions will be packed with outdoors activities, fun, games, badges, laughter, and so much more to help our youngest members learn the skills they need for life.

“Of course, none of it would be possible without the support of the amazing leaders who plan and deliver such an inspiring programme.”

