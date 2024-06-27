Harborough schoolgirl, 10, crowned Junior Chef of the Year after serving up a treat for judges
Annie Moss from Great Bowden Academy won over chefs with her teriyaki salmon and Japanese style rice, with a pear and blueberry galette for dessert.
Now the 10-year-old will have her meal recreated at the school’s year six leaver’s lunch.Annie said: “I was surprised and shocked but also very proud of myself. I love cooking for my family, and me and my friends always cook together. I also love cooking desserts as I get to eat them at the end!”
Great British Bake Off finalist Josh Smalley was a guest judge for the final.
He said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be here and help with the judging. The standard has been incredible – at 10 and 11-years-old to producing food like this is just absolutely amazing.
“They can all consider themselves winners in my eyes. It was very hard to pick a winner and it has been a joy to taste it all.”
The competition was run by Leicestershire County Council’s (LCC) Leicestershire Traded Services arm, which provides food to 170 schools in the county.Mel Hook, LCC business development manager said: “A huge congratulations to Annie for cooking up a storm in the kitchen. It was fantastic to bring our Junior Chef of the Year contest back to once again showcase the amazing cooking skills held by young people all across Leicestershire.”