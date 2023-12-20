News you can trust since 1854
Harborough school scoops award in East Midlands in Bloom competition

It received the award for its sensory garden.
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
Ridgeway Primary Academy’s sensory garden has won ‘Best Ornamental School Garden’Ridgeway Primary Academy’s sensory garden has won ‘Best Ornamental School Garden’
A Harborough school has scooped an award in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Ridgeway Primary Academy won the title of Best Ornamental Garden for its sensory garden, which was built over the course of 12 months with help of developer David Wilson Homes.

It also received a silver award and Judges Award for Community Involvement.

School head Dave Turner said: “Since the garden was finished it has been in use daily – from wellbeing walks every morning for our Year 5 and 6 pupils, to drop-in sessions for our younger pupils where they get to explore the plants with their different textures and scents. It has also kept our gardening club very busy.

“The children and staff absolutely love it. Winning the award was the icing on the cake and we can’t wait to see how our garden develops over the coming seasons.”

