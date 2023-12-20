Ridgeway Primary Academy’s sensory garden has won ‘Best Ornamental School Garden’

A Harborough school has scooped an award in the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Ridgeway Primary Academy won the title of Best Ornamental Garden for its sensory garden, which was built over the course of 12 months with help of developer David Wilson Homes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also received a silver award and Judges Award for Community Involvement.

School head Dave Turner said: “Since the garden was finished it has been in use daily – from wellbeing walks every morning for our Year 5 and 6 pupils, to drop-in sessions for our younger pupils where they get to explore the plants with their different textures and scents. It has also kept our gardening club very busy.