Harborough Saxophone Orchestra welcomes Patron

Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra was delighted to welcome their Patron, world-renowned saxophonist Gerard McChrystal, to their rehearsal recently to work through a new, modern concerto by Australian composer Matthew Orlovich.

This exhilarating piece, ‘Concertino’, is a concerto in three movements that Phoenix is planning to perform live in November, with Gerard taking the lead on solo alto saxophone.

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra’s Jane Smith said: “Gerard is a true inspiration to all of us at Phoenix and we are thrilled that he’s invited us to perform Concertino with him.

