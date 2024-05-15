Harborough Saxophone Orchestra welcomes Patron
Market Harborough’s Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra was delighted to welcome their Patron, world-renowned saxophonist Gerard McChrystal, to their rehearsal recently to work through a new, modern concerto by Australian composer Matthew Orlovich.
This exhilarating piece, ‘Concertino’, is a concerto in three movements that Phoenix is planning to perform live in November, with Gerard taking the lead on solo alto saxophone.
Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra’s Jane Smith said: “Gerard is a true inspiration to all of us at Phoenix and we are thrilled that he’s invited us to perform Concertino with him.
"Now we’ve had this first run through together, we’ll be firming up the venue and details for the November concert over the coming weeks. Look out for more information coming soon!”