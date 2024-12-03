Harborough sax orchestra raises the roof - and £800 - for community project

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra performed with its Patron, international saxophonist Gerard McChrystal, at St Hugh's Church.

A sell-out saxophone concert in Market Harborough has raised over £800 for a community project.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra and its patron, international saxophonist Gerard McChrystal, recently performed to a capacity audience, at St Hugh’s Church.

The concert raised £805 for the church’s Cygnet Project which aims to create a community space to host meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard performed a number of classic solo pieces while Phoenix performed the atmospheric piece Journey Home that’s been written especially for the group by saxophonist and composer Mick Foster. The concert culminated in a performance of Concertino, a funky new concerto by Australian composer Matthew Orlovich, with Gerard taking the lead on solo alto saxophone.

Gerard, who lives in Leicester, became patron of the Harborough-based group during lockdown in 2020. The orchestra was delighted to receive a message from him following the concert: “Well done all. It was a great concert and the audience were suitably uplifted. I was very proud of you all in Concertino. It's not easy and I could feel the rewards of all your hard work.”

Rev Alison Iliffe said: “It was amazing to welcome Gerard McChrystal and Phoenix Saxophone Orchestra for this concert at St Hughs. The audience was thoroughly enthralled and we raised a fantastic amount for our Cygnet Project. We are thankful for the support and generosity of all the musicians who played for us, and those who came along.”

Next up for Phoenix are Christmas-themed concerts at St Helen’s Church, Sibbertoft, on Friday (December 6) at 7.30pm, and at Desborough Library on Saturday December 14, 7pm.

Visit phoenixsax.org.uk for more information.