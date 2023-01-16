Harborough rugby coach and friends shave half their beards off for charity

The team brave the shave from Tash the Barber

A rugby coach and his friends have nearly hit their fundraising target after braving half a shave.

Pete Williams, who coaches the women’s team in Market Harborough, assembled a team of friends willing to shave half their beards off for charity.

Along with Pete, friends Tom Williams, Kevin Capell, Brad Godlington, Guy Giffard-Tiney, Charlie Lewis-Jones and Garry Brewster have all braved half the shave to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK. The charity funds research into treatment of the illness.

So far they have received some £2,000 for the charity and will continue to wear their half beards with pride which they said they will hopefully lead to donations when they explain about their cause.

They underwent the shave at Tash The Barber on Friday and will keep it for two weeks.