Harborough Royal British Legion celebrates 100 years
It’s raised £110,000 in four years
By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Harborough’s Royal British Legion branch is celebrating 100 years.
The branch celebrated the milestone at Market Harborough Golf Club.
It has raised more than £110,000 in four years.
Guests of honour included Lt Col David Young representing the King.
A charity spokesman said: “Lt Col Young spoke about the ongoing requirements for our armed forces to serve in at least 16 different areas around the world and the constant need for support for both serving armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.”