News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
40 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
45 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Harborough Royal British Legion celebrates 100 years

It’s raised £110,000 in four years

By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
100 not out...Royal British Legion representatives.
100 not out...Royal British Legion representatives.
100 not out...Royal British Legion representatives.

Harborough’s Royal British Legion branch is celebrating 100 years.

The branch celebrated the milestone at Market Harborough Golf Club.

It has raised more than £110,000 in four years.

Guests of honour included Lt Col David Young representing the King.

Most Popular

A charity spokesman said: “Lt Col Young spoke about the ongoing requirements for our armed forces to serve in at least 16 different areas around the world and the constant need for support for both serving armed forces personnel, veterans and their families.”

Royal British LegionHarborough