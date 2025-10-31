Harborough Rotarians spread the word about polio vaccinations

The Rotary stand, the teddy bear, u3a ukulele band and Rotarians.

A huge teddy bear and a ukulele band brought excitement to the information stand run by Rotarians, under the Old Grammar School in Market Harborough, informing people in Market Harborough about World Polio Day which was on Friday October 24.

The display stand and Rotarians were supported by lively music from the u3a ukulele band. Will the teddy bear kept everyone amused while the process for identifying children who had been immunised, by painting a pinky with purple ink, was demonstrated.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: "In the UK, every child gets vaccinated against polio and so the disease has successfully been eradicated. However, there were at least three visitors to the stand who had contracted polio as a child and now still suffer the awful consequences. This is known as post-polio syndrome. One famous person who had this is Dury as seen in the film Sex Drugs and Rock n Roll."

Donations totalling over £120 were given to the Rotarians, and this will be increased to £360 by a promise from Bill Gates to triple any funds raised by Rotary for the worldwide campaign to End Polio Now.

Rotary International has been funding immunisation against polio since 1985, when the challenge was accepted to eradicate polio from the world by immunising every child in the world. This programme of immunisation has eradicated polio in most countries in the world but it is still present in parts of Africa and Asia. These days the vaccine is delivered by drops onto the tongue.